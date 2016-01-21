Michigan couple accused of starving of girl, 5, stand trial

A trial is taking placed for a Michigan couple accused of abusing, torturing and starving the man's 5-year-old daughter to death.

Jurors on Wednesday heard from witnesses including police officers and Port Huron Firefighter Steven Conard, who testified that Mackenzie Maison was "extremely pale" when she was carried from her home to paramedics in May.

Andrew and Hilery Maison are charged with child abuse, torture and murder. They're also charged with abuse related to Mackenzie's younger sister.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports (http://bwne.ws/1S6Mw0F ) senior Assistant Prosecutor Mona Armstrong told jurors it's "a case about suffering, unimaginable suffering."

Defense lawyer Frederick Lepley says Andrew Maison is a hard-working father who loved his children.

Michael Boucher, Hilery Maison's lawyer, says the children's health problems predated their time with their stepmother.

