Miami shooting: Devastated father of victim interrupts press conference, 'You all killed my kid'

The distraught father of one of the victims in a deadly shooting outside a Miami banquet hall early Sunday interrupted a press conference on Monday hours before city police released new details about evidence.

Clayton Dillard’s son, Clayton Dillard III, was one of the two individuals killed in the shooting that left 20 others injured. Investigators said the gunmen waited in their vehicle for 20 to 40 minutes for concertgoers to gather out front and that's when the gunmen ‘indiscriminately’ opened fire. Several people in the crowd who were armed returned fire, authorities said Monday.

‘WORST PHONE CALL OF MY LIFE’

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez was holding a press conference at the time when Dillard walked up to the rostrum.

Dillard, whose son was 26, yelled, "You all killed my kid. You must burn." He was escorted away by police officers. Ramirez said Dillard’s pain was evident.

"That is the pain that affects our community," he said. "Right there before you. That’s why together, all of us, we must work harder to bring for these families."

The press conference was held hours before police alerted the public that they found the vehicle used by three gunmen in the attack. The Nissan Pathfinder was reported stolen on May 15 and found by drivers in Key Biscayne, which is a notorious dumping area.

Police also released a snippet from surveillance video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at the strip mall housing the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade, near Hialeah.

The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as "assault-style rifles."

Businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, star of "The Profit," pledged $100,000 toward a reward fund to help authorities capture the suspects.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report