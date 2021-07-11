Expand / Collapse search
Miami
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Israeli crew given 'water salute' for assistance during Surfside building collapse

According to authorities, Surfside's death toll has risen to 90 people

By Lucas Manfredi | Fox News
90 confirmed dead in Surfside condo collapse Video

90 confirmed dead in Surfside condo collapse

90 confirmed dead, 31 potentially missing in Surfside, Florida condo collapse. Fox News' Charles Watson with the latest.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue bid farewell to the Israel Defense Forces delegation Sunday evening as they began their journey home following their assistance with search, rescue and recovery efforts at the Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside, Florida. 

"We wish them a safe flight back home!," the agency tweeted along with footage of a water salute held at Miami International Airport. 

The final send-off comes after the unit was cheered on by local and federal task force teams and the family members of Surfside victims, given the Key to the County and were made honorary commanders of MDFR on Saturday.

Since June 24, the world has continued to mourn with Miami and the victims of the Surfside collapse. The recovery team has removed millions of pounds of concrete and debris since its collapse. 

According to authorities, Surfside's death toll has risen to 90 people, with an additional 31 individuals who remain unaccounted for. Recovery efforts will continue until the 31 who remain unaccounted for are found.

Fox News' Emmett Jones contributed to this report

