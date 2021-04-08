Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Miami Beach ends earlier spring break curfew, will observe late-night restrictions until next week

Local businesses worry the changes will continue to impact them

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Beach officially ended its 8 p.m. curfew after weeks of spring break celebrations that strained law enforcement and local patience.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to lift the weekend curfew that was in place since March when fights, gunfire and property damage were rampant across Miami Beach, a popular spring break destination.

The original curfew was meant to last for three days, but it was extended due to the ongoing situation and lasted for almost three weeks.

A countywide daily curfew between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. will remain in place at least until next week.

KIDS COMMITTING MORE CARJACKINGS AND VIOLENT CRIMES AMID REMOTE SCHOOLING, COURT SLOWDOWNS: EXPERTS

Additionally, county officials will suspend outdoor restaurant and café operations between Thursday and Sunday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. This includes expanded outdoor seating and will mainly apply to the entertainment district.

A man is arrested while out a few hours past curfew in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday. (AP/Miami Herald)

A man is arrested while out a few hours past curfew in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday. (AP/Miami Herald) (AP/Miami Herald))

Police will also use license-plate scanners over the weekend.

A week after the curfew first went into effect, residents protested the city’s handling of spring break crowds, urging more forceful action, the Miami Herald had reported.

BOTCHED DESANTIS REPORT LATEST EXAMPLE OF '60 MINUTES' PUSHING LIBERAL VIEWS, UNDERMINING REPUBLICANS

Local business owners have been concerned about the impact these curfews have had on them.

A lawyer representing local bars and restaurants told news outlets he believed moving the city’s last call to an earlier time would negatively impact the city’s nightlife and, by extension, the city overall.

Since the start of February, the city has seen more than 1,000 arrests -- mostly for minor crimes and misdemeanors before spring break exaggerated the problems in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami Beach declared a state of emergency in late March when it first instituted the overnight curfew, with Mayor Dan Gelber saying "too many people" were visiting the city.

More than half of the spring break arrests were for people from out of state.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money