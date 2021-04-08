Miami Beach ends earlier spring break curfew, will observe late-night restrictions until next week

Miami Beach officially ended its 8 p.m. curfew after weeks of spring break celebrations that strained law enforcement and local patience.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to lift the weekend curfew that was in place since March when fights, gunfire and property damage were rampant across Miami Beach, a popular spring break destination.

The original curfew was meant to last for three days, but it was extended due to the ongoing situation and lasted for almost three weeks.

A countywide daily curfew between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. will remain in place at least until next week.

Additionally, county officials will suspend outdoor restaurant and café operations between Thursday and Sunday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. This includes expanded outdoor seating and will mainly apply to the entertainment district.

Police will also use license-plate scanners over the weekend.

A week after the curfew first went into effect, residents protested the city’s handling of spring break crowds, urging more forceful action, the Miami Herald had reported.

Local business owners have been concerned about the impact these curfews have had on them.

A lawyer representing local bars and restaurants told news outlets he believed moving the city’s last call to an earlier time would negatively impact the city’s nightlife and, by extension, the city overall.

Since the start of February, the city has seen more than 1,000 arrests -- mostly for minor crimes and misdemeanors before spring break exaggerated the problems in the city.

Miami Beach declared a state of emergency in late March when it first instituted the overnight curfew, with Mayor Dan Gelber saying "too many people" were visiting the city.

More than half of the spring break arrests were for people from out of state.