Florida
Published

Miami-area banquet hall shooting: Video reportedly shows a second vehicle may be involved

Manhunt for gunmen continues

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Footage showing a new angle to the deadly shooting at a Miami-area banquet hall appears to show that a second vehicle may have been involved in the attack early Sunday, according to a report.

Authorities initially released surveillance video Monday that shows three men armed with weapons jumping out of a Nissan Pathfinder seconds before unleashing a barrage of gunfire at El Mula banquet hall in the suburb of Hialeah. The shooting left two dead and more than 20 people injured.

On Wednesday, NBC News correspondent Sam Brock reported on "Today" that the outlet obtained new footage with a different angle to the deadly attack that appears to show gunfire coming from another vehicle on the other side of the parking lot.

The outlet reported that a source verified the new footage as authentic.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment on the apparent second vehicle. The department did not answer a phone call or email from Fox News.

Miami-Dade police release surveillance video of suspects in mass shooting

Miami-Dade police release surveillance video of suspects in mass shooting

Surveillance video shows masked gunmen entering Florida banquet hall before they open fire on crowd

The SUV seen in the police-released surveillance video was found hours after the shooting submerged in a canal. It had been reported stolen on May 15, police said.

Investigators collected over 100 bullet casings at the scene. They have called the attack an act of retaliation.

Police are offering a $130,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

