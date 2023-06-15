Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

MI man convicted of killing jogger, 64, with truck; accused of having sex with victim's body

Colby Martin to serve mandatory life sentence for 2021 murder of Melody Rohrer

Associated Press
A man accused of intentionally striking a 64-year-old woman with his pickup truck and then transporting her dead body to a wooded area miles away was convicted of murder and other crimes in southwestern Michigan.

Authorities said Colby Martin hit Melody Rohrer in 2021 while she was out for a walk in Van Buren County, put the body in his vehicle and engaged in sexual acts.

Michigan Fox News graphic

Colby Martin, 31, of western Michigan, has been convicted of first-degree murder for deliberately hitting a jogger with his truck, likely intent on sexually assaulting the 64-year-old's corpse.

Martin, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He didn't know Rohrer.

Martin acknowledged in a police interview that he struck Rohrer and left the body in St. Joseph County, but he denied any sexual acts. His attorney told jurors that it was an accident.

Richard Rohrer, the victim's husband, told WWMT-TV that he was thankful for the verdict, "though there is no joy in my family’s heart today."