Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Merrick Garland could be Biden's attorney general: report

Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by Obama in 2016

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Biden transition unveils members of 'agency review teams'Video

Biden transition unveils members of 'agency review teams'

Author of 'Always a Soldier' Rob Smith and Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe react on 'The Next Revolution.'

Judge Merrick Garland is a candidate to become attorney general for President-elect Joe Biden next year, NPR reported Friday. 

He currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, where he served as chief judge from February 2013 to February 2020. 

Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama in March 2016, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not allow a confirmation hearing. 

BIDEN TAPS FACEBOOK EXEC FOR WHITE HOUSE ROLE AS BIG TECH INFILTRATES TRANSITION

After President Trump was elected later that year, three of his own nominees were confirmed to the high court, creating a 6-3 conservative majority. 

Garland served as principal associate deputy attorney general from 1994-1997, where he supervised the high-profile prosecutions of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski. 

Other names on Biden's shortlist for attorney general include former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, according to the Wall Street Journal

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.