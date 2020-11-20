Merrick Garland could be Biden's attorney general: report

Judge Merrick Garland is a candidate to become attorney general for President-elect Joe Biden next year, NPR reported Friday.

He currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, where he served as chief judge from February 2013 to February 2020.

Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama in March 2016, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not allow a confirmation hearing.

After President Trump was elected later that year, three of his own nominees were confirmed to the high court, creating a 6-3 conservative majority.

Garland served as principal associate deputy attorney general from 1994-1997, where he supervised the high-profile prosecutions of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

Other names on Biden's shortlist for attorney general include former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, according to the Wall Street Journal.

