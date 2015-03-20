Men who say they were wrongfully convicted in New York demand swifter review of their cases

A group of New York City men who say they were framed by a crooked police detective decades ago want prosecutors to speed up an ongoing review of the detective's cases.

The men, who have been convicted of murder, made the demand Wednesday at a rally on the steps of City Hall. Some have been paroled after serving lengthy sentences but are still seeking exoneration.

They claim they were convicted on evidence fabricated by the now-retired detective, Louis Scarcella (skahr-SEHL'-uh).

Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson is conducting a review of several cases that Scarcella investigated. He said in a statement Wednesday that he understood the need to work quickly but wants to be thorough.

Scarcella has denied wrongdoing.