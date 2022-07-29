Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mega Millions
Published

Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot lures players to the 'luckiest' 7-Eleven

A 7-Eleven location in Chino Hills, California has bragging rights from 2016, when it sold the winning ticket in 2016

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Mega Millions: Americans share how they'd spend their fortunes if they won $1 billion jackpot Video

Mega Millions: Americans share how they'd spend their fortunes if they won $1 billion jackpot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One 7-Eleven convenience store in California is the self-proclaimed "LUCKIEST 7-ELEVEN IN THE WORLD," after it sold a winning ticket for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history six years ago. 

Nobody won the $810 million jackpot on Tuesday night, meaning the total has soared to a whopping $1.28 billion. Mega Millions announced the drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET on Friday. 

Because the Mega Millions prize once again exceeds $1 billion, hopeful winners are flocking to the 7-Eleven outside of Chino Hills, California. 

ISLANDERS BUY 25,000 MEGA MILLIONS TICKETS, WOULD GIVE $1 BILLION JACKPOT TO SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND STAFF

  • People wait in line to buy their lottery ticket
    Image 1 of 3

    People wait in line to buy their Mega Millions lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California. (Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Largest jackpot in US lottery history
    Image 2 of 3

    People buy Mega Millions lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California. (Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images)

  • 7-Eleven store
    Image 3 of 3

    Allen Hogue (right), from Corona, watches as 7-Eleven assistant manager M. Faroqui gives him his Mega Millions tickets in Chino Hills. (Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

MEGA MILLIONS $1 BILLION-PLUS LOTTERY JACKPOT: WILL WINNING MAKE YOU HAPPIER OR NOT?

Store owner Balbir Atwal recalled how the billion dollar win in 2016 changed the store he's owned for almost three decades. 

"Anytime the jackpot goes high, a lot of my neighbors come" Atwal told CBS News. "Even people from other cities come here — people come even from Las Vegas to play here."

"A lot of people travel to Disneyland, and they [also] come here just to see this place," he added, referring the resort which is just 20 miles away from his store.

A customer at the 7-Eleven on Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills receives there lottery tickets.

A customer at the 7-Eleven on Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills receives there lottery tickets. (Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

Customers who have come specifically to buy lottery tickets usually end up buying other goods, too, boosting his profits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 7-Eleven digital sign keeping track of the jackpot has run out of numbers in Atwal's store. It remains stuck on $999 million. 

The Mega Millions prize is one of the largest in the lottery's 20-year history. The largest winning ticket was in South Carolina in 2018, according to the lottery's records.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 