Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah

Medical examiner identifies remains found in Utah canyon as missing Texas woman

Ray and Maranda Ankofski went missing after flash flooding struck Steel Bender Off Road Trail in Moab, Utah

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Utah governor demands Denver stop sending illegal immigrants to his state Video

Utah governor demands Denver stop sending illegal immigrants to his state

Fox News senior correspondent Alicia Acuna details how the border crisis is overwhelming even self-declared 'sanctuary cities' across the U.S. on 'Special Report.'

Human remains discovered in a canyon in Grand County, Utah, have been identified as those of a Texas woman who went missing with her husband while exploring an area in Moab last weekend, according to authorities.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains discovered in the canyon on July 22, 2024, have been identified as Maranda Ankofski.

"The Grand County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to [Maranda] Ankofski’s family and friends during this difficult time," the sheriff’s office said in a press release. "We understand the profound impact this news may have on the community and are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available."

Maranda and her husband Ray were exploring the Steel Bender Off Road Trail area in Moab, the couple’s family told FOX 13 in Salt Lake City. They were last heard from before a thunderstorm struck the Moab area on July 19.

COUPLE MISSING IN UTAH MAY HAVE BEEN SWEPT AWAY IN FLASH FLOOD WHILE EXPLORING TRAIL ON UTV

Ray and Maranda Ankofski

The Ankofskis UTV was found damaged and their belongings scattered over a 3-mile stretch in a canyon, authorities said. (Ankofski Family via KSTU)

The storm triggered flash flooding, which trapped multiple hikers in the area. The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said that at least 20 stranded hikers were rescued from Grand Staff Canyon in a six-hour operation.

Officials launched a search and rescue operation after the couple was reported missing on Monday. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said that a UTV belonging to the couple was located in the Steel Bender Trail area.

BODY FOUND NEAR SAN DIEGO TRAIL WHERE MISSING HIKER SEPARATED FROM GROUP DURING HEAT WAVE

Ray and Maranda Ankofski smiling together

Ray and Maranda Ankofski were reported missing Monday after a storm struck the Moab area where they had taken their UTV on a trail. (Ankofski Family via KSTU)

Chief Deputy Mike Palmer told FOX13 that the UTV was likely swept away in the flash flooding during the storm and was severely damaged.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It appears that probably once the flood hit the UTV, we're thinking anywhere from three-quarters to a mile, pushed it down the wash and off of the waterfall," Palmer said. "Their tools and belongings are scattered over a three-mile area in this canyon."

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.