Medical examiner details autopsy findings in police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, death ruled homicide

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Atlanta police shooting autopsy reveals Rayshard Brooks suffered 2 gunshot wounds to the back, death ruled homicide

As the killing of a 27-year-old black man in an encounter with two white officers late Friday rekindled fiery protests in Atlanta and prompted the police chief’s resignation, the medical examiner on Sunday found Rayshard Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The office of Fulton County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Brooks on Sunday and said that the gunshot wounds to the back created organ failure because of blood loss.

One minute, Brooks appeared to be chatting cooperatively with Atlanta police, saying he’d had a couple of drinks to celebrate his daughter’s birthday and agreeing to a breath test. The next, they were wrestling on the ground and grappling over a Taser before Brooks took the weapon and pointed it at the officers. Seconds later, three gunshots sounded and Brooks fell to the ground.

Atlanta police video released Sunday showing a seemingly routine sobriety check outside a Wendy’s restaurant that quickly spun out of control, ending in gunfire.

Police said Sunday the department terminated Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, and Officer Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013, and Brosnan since September 2018. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

- Atlanta police shooting 'completely different' than Floyd death, says CBP chief: 'He took their weapon'

- Dan Bongino on how Atlanta officers handled Rayshard Brooks case

- George Floyd's brother tells police: 'You can do your job and still maintain respect for others'

- Seven Minneapolis police officers quit after Floyd protests

China locks down 10 more neighborhoods, fires officials amid coronavirus resurgence: reports

At least 10 residential communities near the Yuquandong market in Beijing's Haidian District placed under lockdown after "multiple cases" were found over the weekend.

Residents were ordered to go under home quarantine and take nucleic acid tests for the virus. All of the infections reportedly had ties to the Xinfadi market in Beijing’s southern Fengtai district -- identified as the center of a new cluster of cases. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

- Surgeon General Jerome Adams says wearing coronavirus masks will give Americans 'more freedom'

- Kudlow says it's 'probably' good idea for Trump supporters to wear masks to Oklahoma rally

- These places pose the greatest risks for contracting coronavirus

- Scientists 'not sure' why coronavirus is surging in some states and not others: epidemiologist

Massive bribe to stop Ukraine probe of Burisma founder intercepted

Ukrainian officials over the weekend announced they intercepted a $6 million bribe attempt to stop a criminal investigation into the president of Burisma, the natural-gas company at the center of President Trump’s impeachment investigation.

At a news conference on Saturday, the officials displayed large bags of seized U.S. currency. Ukraine's anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky said former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who once held a board seat, was not complicit in the bribe attempt. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

- Bolton memoir to claim Trump misconduct went beyond Ukraine, slam ‘reelection calculations’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Omar defends calls to dismantle Minneapolis Police Department.

Trump campaign seeks apology from CNN after Stelter 'sexist' interview.

NBC News called out over tweets about Trump’s Tulsa event and a 'packed' rally in Brooklyn.

Robert Gates: Obama, G.W. Bush used military as a prop -- but Trump administration takes those efforts to 'a new level.'

De Blasio,Cuomo battle coronavirus social distancing in NYC.

Tulsa dad arrested after 2 children, ages 3 and 4, found dead in locked truck.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Stock futures plummet to begin new week on coronavirus concerns.

US gas prices rise as states reopen.

Ground beef is being recalled at these stores.

China's factory output perks up but consumers stay cautious.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Steve Hilton argues the 2020 presidential election will be a referendum on the country's commitment to "reform the police with Trump or abolish the police with Democrats."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News, Fox Business and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, stay healthy and try to stay positive -- we will get through these tough times as a nation. We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.