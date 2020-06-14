Surgeon General Jerome Adams says wearing coronavirus masks will give Americans 'more freedom'

Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday encouraged people to wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus — saying the face coverings don’t infringe on Americans’ “freedom” and will help to get the economy up and running.

“Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out. Face coverings [leads to] less asymptomatic viral spread [leads to] more places open, and sooner!” Adams wrote on Twitter.

“Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering!”

The surgeon general had originally said in February that masks are “not effective” to prevent transmission, and urged people to protect themselves by staying home when they are sick and washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water.

He changed his tune in early April after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines that Americans should wear face-coverings in public.

Nevertheless, orders to wear face masks have been met with resistance in some parts of the country.

