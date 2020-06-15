Today on Fox News: June 15, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Unrest in Atlanta after a fatal officer-involved shooting; we'll get reaction from our law enforcement panel. Fox News medical contributor Nicole Saphier updates the nation's fight against coronavirus. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush shares his warning to rioters considering trashing the Alamo. We'll get an update from Seattle radio show host Jason Rantz on what's happening in his city's "autonomous zone." Comedian Adam Carolla on cancel culture hitting a new low.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Paul Howard, Atlanta Fulton County District Attorney.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: CDC Head: Schools Will "Absolutely" Reopen in the Fall - With some states reopening, protests nationwide and President Trump announcing he will be holding campaign rallies in the upcoming weeks, where do we stand on the coronavirus pandemic? CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses where we are as a country with the virus, why it’s important to continue social distancing and if we should expect schools to open up in the fall.

Also on the Rundown: The coronavirus outbreak has ignited a battle over voting by mail and the possibility of it being instituted in time for the 2020 election. President Trump says that vote by mail could lead to an increase in voter fraud. Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, whose state has been voting by mail for years, explains the procedure for mail-in ballots in Washington.

Plus, commentary from Cal Thomas, syndicated columnist and author of "America's Expiration Date: The Fall Of Empires, Superpowers and the United States."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Bernie Kerik, former NYC police commissioner; Bret Baier, anchor of "Special Report."

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy talks to Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov about what Joe Biden will do now that President Trump has resumed hosting rallies.

