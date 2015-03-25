Mayor in crime-plagued Calif. city puts lock-picking class in newsletter

The mayor of a California city struggling with a spike in burglaries and other crimes is apologizing for promoting a class about how to pick locks in her newsletter.

Oakland Mayor Jean Quan said Wednesday she understood the reaction of people who were upset about a listing for the lock-picking class. She said she will do a better job reviewing listings in the future.

The Oakland Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/WsyCqq) that the class — offered through the website, workshopweekend.net — was geared toward people who misplace their keys. But it didn't go over well with some residents given the city's crime woes, including a more-than 40 percent jump in burglaries last year.