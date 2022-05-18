Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Massive fire burning near Phoenix factory, videos show

It's unclear if there were any injuries

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fire officials in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to a massive fire near a factory overnight Tuesday, according to videos on social media. 

Videos showed massive flames rising up into the sky with thick black smoke filing the air. Users on social media reported hearing explosions. It's unclear if there were any injuries in the major blaze.

SAN FRANCISCO MAN SURVIVES AFTER BEING RESCUED FROM FLAMING CAR

Fire personnel could be seen rushing to the scene to get the fire under control. The flames could be seen for miles.

No other information was immediately available. 

ARIZONA DEMOCRAT LATEST OFFICIAL TO TRY TYING ROE V. WADE TO THE ECONOMY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fire comes hours after another one at Grace Pointe Church in downtown Phoenix forced 12 people to evacuate early Tuesday morning, according to FOX 10 in Phoenix. One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the church fire is under investigation, FOX 10 reported. It was put out within an hour. 