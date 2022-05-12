San Francisco man survives after being rescued from flaming car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A San Francisco man was rescued from a burning car in the Vallejo neighborhood Wednesday night. KTVU reports that witnesses on the scene were yelling to get help as the victim was stuck in the car engulfed in flames.

"There's a guy inside? Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?" witnesses told KTVU. When firefighters and police arrived on the scene, they were helped by the bystanders to get the man out of the car.

There is no word of the severity of the victim's injuries. Fox News has reached out to the Vallejo fire department for more information on the victim's condition.