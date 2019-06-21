Massive explosion at gas refinery in Philadelphia: reports

A massive fireball lit up the night sky in South Philadelphia early Friday in what was apparently an explosion at a local gas refinery. Early reports gave the location as 31st Street and Passyunk Avenue, not far from the city’s sports complex.

Officials in Philadelphia confirmed that the early morning fire started at the 150-year-old Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia's FOX 29 reported that the fire had been contained with no reports of injuries or evacuations.

Reports of the fire began spreading on social media shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

BUILDING 'LEVELED' IN EXPLOSION THAT ROCKS CHICAGO SUBURB

KYW-TV reported that the refinery has its own fire brigade. The cause of the fire was still unclear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Road closures as a result of the blast included a stretch of Interstate 76 from University Avenue to the Walt Whitman Bridge as well as the Platt Bridge, Penrose Avenue and 26th Street, Philadelphia's FOX 29 reported.

Interstate 95 remained open between Center City Philadelphia and the airport, the station reported.

Four SEPTA transit routes have been diverted because of the fire.

The complex produced 335,000 barrels of oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.