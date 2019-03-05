Massive alligator spotted walking in Florida community, becomes social media sensation

He's a viral reptile.

A large alligator who was captured on video taking a walk in a central Florida community over the weekend has become a social media star.

The gator, named Larry, was filmed Saturday by Jacob Scher in The Villages, located northwest of Orlando. The video shows the gator lumbering by as people stop to stare.

The gator eventually crossed a road and made his way down near the water.

Larry is apparently so famous in the community he has his own Facebook page.

"I like to swim, sunbathe and people watch," according to the page made for the gator.

Last month, Larry was spotted near a lakeside area getting some sun.

"Remember to not get too close," the page's moderator wrote.