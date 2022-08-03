Massachusetts's lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 2
Massachusetts's lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life - 5-20-24-26-33, Lucky Ball: 17
MassCash - 1-7-8-24-33
Mega Millions - 10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3 Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Numbers Day - 1-9-7-8
Numbers Evening - 7-9-9-2
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000
