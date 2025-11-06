Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Massive street takeover disrupts town as 50-100 riders in 'chaotic groups' block city roads: police

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
WATCH: Police crack down on chaotic street takeover in blue city Video

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, arrested five people and seized several vehicles after riders on dirt bikes, ATVs and scooters took over city streets. (Credit: Fall River Police Department/Facebook)

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, arrested five people after a street takeover involving at least 50–100 individuals over the weekend.

The Fall River Police Department wrote in a news release that the illegal street takeover went from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday when 50–100 people on dirt bikes, scooters, ATVs and motorcycles gathered on streets across the city. According to police, the group was "disregarding traffic laws while performing reckless stunts, putting not only their lives at risk, but the lives of innocent, law-abiding drivers and pedestrians at risk."

Police said the gathering posed "a significant safety concern to the public," adding that "these are not merely bikers peacefully enjoying a law-abiding ride through our city."

"These are chaotic groups that block streets, operate recklessly and hinder the safe travel of those around them," police added.

BIKE-RIDING YOUTHS TERRORIZE DEM-RUN CITY AS MOBS SWARM ROADS, WHILE MAYOR STAYS SILENT ON CHAOS

Street takeover on bikes

Police in Massachusetts arrested five people after a street takeover. (Fall River Police Department)

Video shared by police shows a mix of motorcycles, scooters and ATVs blocking an intersection. In one video shared, a man led police on a brief chase before he was arrested.

In other videos shared by officials, a long stretch of motorcycles, scooters and ATVs were seen in large groups parading down several streets while traffic was blocked.

'NOBODY'S IN CONTROL' AS CHAOTIC STREET TAKEOVERS TERRORIZE CITIES ACROSS US: CRIME EXPERT

People on motorcycles

Police said the illegal street takeover involved ATVs, dirt bikes, scooters and motorcycles. (Fall River Police)

Police said many of the riders are uninsured with "little to no experience operating these vehicles," "often resulting in crashes, personal injury and property damage."

Police make arrest

Five people were arrested as a result of the street takeover, police said. (Fall River Police)

Christopher Frias, 34, Dylan Ploude, 24, Aaron Pimental, 20, Yethziel Medina, 19 and Jerron Butler, 36, were arrested in connection to the street takeover and face charges that include negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery on an officer, and more.

The law enforcement agency said they're "fed up" with the street takeovers and "will have more friends to help us for the next event."

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
