Massachusetts man drowns trying to rescue 2 people in Lake Tahoe, authorities say

A Massachusetts man who tried to rescue two people fell into Lake Tahoe and was found dead Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Boston resident Sayen Sengupta, 27, was operating a rental boat carrying 13 people near Dollar Point Pier around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two passengers, who were being towed in inner tubes, fell into the water and became distressed, the sheriff’s office said. Sengupta dove after them, slipped underwater, and never resurfaced.

A rescue team searched for Sengupta using underwater sonar and a remotely operated vehicle, Fox 40 reported. His body was found around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the station.

“Our condolences to his family and friends,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to Washoe & Douglas County Sheriffs’ Offices for their assistance.”

The sheriff's office said the two people Sengupta was trying to rescue made it to safety