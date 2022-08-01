Massachusetts man convicted of raping, kidnapping woman from Boston bar sentenced to 29 to 39 years in prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Massachusetts man who abducted an intoxicated 23-year-old woman from outside a Boston bar then held her prisoner for days and repeatedly raped her, will spend 29 to 39 years in prison.

Jurors found Victor Pena, now 42, guilty of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape last week, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The victim had gone out drinking in downtown Boston with her sister and friends in January 2019 when Pena found her drunk. He appeared on surveillance video taking her, according to investigators.

She testified that prior to waking up naked in Pena’s apartment, the last thing she remembered was feeling tipsy at the bar, Boston.com reported. When she tried to escape, she found the deadbolt on his door required a key to unlock from the inside.

"It was the survivor in this case who truly rose to the challenge," Hayden said in a statement. "Most of us go through life never having to experience an ordeal of terror like this young woman experienced at the hands of Victor Pena."

He reportedly gave her nothing but canned pineapples and alcohol during her time in captivity.

In a victim’s impact statement released by Hayden’s office, the survivor wrote, "My body has been taken away from me. Something that was mine through and through was taken away, and it’s still not back."

"No one should have to know what this feels like, an unbearable heaviness that you cannot escape from," she wrote. "No one deserves to have their own self taken from them."

Police entered Pena’s apartment and rescued the 23-year-old woman nearly three days after she went missing. She was crying and shaken and alone in the room with her abductor.

Pena’s lawyer had argued in court that he should have been found not guilty due to mental defect. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The suspect was ultimately ruled fit to stand trial.

Pena’s brother, Jose Pena, told the Boston Globe shortly after the incident that the suspect is "a little bit mentally challenged," and that he didn’t believe his brother would kidnap someone.

Pena took the witness stand in his own defense, claiming that the victim "became enamored" with him and "wanted to have relations," according to the paper.

Pena had a previous track record involving indecent behavior toward women, according to local reports.

At least three Boston women obtained restraining orders against him and two New York City teens accused him of indecent assault, according to MassLive.

Then during jury selection in the kidnapping trial, Boston’s WCVB-TV reported that he exposed himself to potential jurors by appearing naked in front of his computer while he dialed in virtually to the proceedings.

Prosecutors had requested 33 to 60 years behind bars, according to Boston 25. The judge ultimately handed down 29 to 39.

