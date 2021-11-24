Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts man, 82, attacked in Boston by dirt bike, ATV riders, police say

The victim remains hospitalized but is expected to survive

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Massachusetts State Police asks public's help finding dirt bike riders who assaulted 82-year-old man in Boston Video

Massachusetts State Police asks public's help finding dirt bike riders who assaulted 82-year-old man in Boston

Video released by police shows the suspected dirt bike and ATV riders prior to the incident.

An 82-year-old man driving through Boston was surrounded and attacked last week by a mob of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs. Now, the Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the perpetrators. 

The attack happened last Thursday around 7:30 p.m. The victim was driving his 1996 Buick Century when he was surrounded by 30 to 40 dirt bike and ATV riders. 

The rear window of the victim's car. 

The rear window of the victim's car.  (Massachusetts State Police)

The mob forced the man to the curb and began smashing his windows, state police said. He managed to drive away but was followed by several riders who, according to police, began striking and kicking his vehicle. 

While trying to get away, the victim got stuck in traffic. He then rolled down his window and asked the occupants of another car to call 911. 

One of the attackers threw a large rock through the victim's car. 

One of the attackers threw a large rock through the victim's car.  (Massachusetts State Police)

A male rider began punching the man through the open window while others continued kicking his car, police said. Another suspect allegedly threw a piece of a pipe through the Buick’s rear window and another threw a large rock through another window. 

The man stopped at a Joe's Kwik Market after fleeing the attackers. 

The man stopped at a Joe's Kwik Market after fleeing the attackers.  (Massachusetts State Police)

The victim was eventually able to get away, stopping at a Joe’s Kwik Market where he got out and fell to the ground. Boston EMS responded and transported him to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, where he remains. Police said he is expected to survive. 

The Massachusetts State Police and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case. Anyone with relevant information is being asked to call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817. 

