Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Massachusetts home invasion, assault may stem from online gaming dispute, police say

Three suspects are still being sought after the resident of a home was assaulted, Braintree police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Ring camera captures thwarted Connecticut armed home invasion Video

Ring camera captures thwarted Connecticut armed home invasion

East Haven, Connecticut police said two men are in custody after they allegedly plotted to tie a homeowner up and rob him, Friday, April 14. (Ring.com via East Haven Police Department)

An online video gaming dispute possibly resulted in a home invasion in Massachusetts. 

Police in the Boston suburb of Braintree responded to a home on Brickford Road just after 7:30 p.m. where they found two results outside. One had facial injuries. 

SHOTS FIRED DURING ‘ARMED ROBBERY’ ON UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER CAMPUS

Massachusetts home invasion

One of three suspects involved in a Massachusetts home invasion and assault, police said.  (Braintree Police Department )

"A motive for the crime is being investigated, however, it may be related to online video gaming and other online activity," a police statement said. 

The victim said he was assaulted by three men who entered his home. He said the suspects knocked and he was "immediately assaulted," authorities said. 

The victim and the other resident said one of the suspects was armed with a pistol in his waistband, police said. The suspects allegedly referred to the victim by name. They fled the scene in a sedan, possibly a BMW. 

Massachusetts home invasion assault

A second suspect allegedly involved in a home invasion in Massachusetts that possibly stemmed from an online gaming dispute.  (Braintree Police Department)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They were described as "tall" Black males in their late teens or early 20s. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.