Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts fire that destroyed church on Easter being investigated as arson, FBI says

The fire destroyed the Faith Lutheran Church/Eritrean Evangelical Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Seattle apartments evacuated after firework goes off, sending man to hospital Video

Seattle apartments evacuated after firework goes off, sending man to hospital

Seattle police said one victim with a non-life-threatening injury was treated at the scene of a reported explosion at an apartment building. (KCPQ)

Massachusetts authorities are investigating a fire that tore through a church on Easter Sunday as an act of arson, officials said this week.

The blaze at the Faith Lutheran Church/Eritrean Evangelical Church in Cambridge broke out on April 9 around 5:30 p.m. The six-alarm fire quickly spread and was finally extinguished at 4 a.m. the next day, the FBI said. 

The FBI, Massachusetts State Police and other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday asked the public for information on the blaze, as well as photos and videos of the church.

MASSACHUSETTS PROFESSOR INDICTED IN ALLEGED DRUNK DRIVING DEATH OF COP BOYFRIEND

Boston-area church fire

The view of the Faith Lutheran Church/Eritrean Evangelical Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts after a fire destroyed the building on Easter Sunday. Authorities are probing the blaze as an arson.  (FBI)

"We are keenly aware that any place of worship is a cornerstone of the community, and we want to reassure residents that we’re approaching this case with the seriousness and gravity that it deserves," officials wrote in a joint statement.

"No piece of information is too small to share," the statement continued.

The Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the church's pastor, said the building was empty at the time. He called the fire "heartbreaking."

Massachusetts church fire

Smoke comes out of the Faith Lutheran Church/Eritrean Evangelical Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts during an April 9 fire.  (FBI)

"It is a place that is loved by the community," Lutjohann told WHDH-TV. "There’s a sign in front of the building, a banner that we’ve put up there, ever since COVID, during the season of Easter, which says, ‘We will rise.’ And we will."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.