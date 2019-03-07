Massachusetts driver backs into gas pump, sparks fire at gas station

A gas pump in Massachusetts erupted in flames early Thursday when a driver accidentally crashed his vehicle into the structure.

The Brockton Fire Department tweeted the incident happened shortly before midnight at the service station about 25 miles south of Boston.

In video posted by the department, the driver can be seen backing up and then crashing into the gas pump.

The driver then pulls away as flames shoot out from where the pump once stood.

Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte told Boston25 News the 57-year-old driver was attempting to back up when he lost control of the car.

The driver retreated to a parking lot across from the station and then called 911, according to Duarte.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, though the station remained shuttered Thursday morning, according to Boston25.