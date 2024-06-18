Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Massachusetts 911 emergency system down across state

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said emergency dispatchers reported being disrupted by a 'major' outage

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the statewide Massachusetts 911 system was down Tuesday. 

During a news conference planned for the Boston Celtics parade to celebrate the team's NBA Finals championship, Wu said the state emergency dispatchers have been disrupted by a "major" outage, Boston 25 News reported.

Fire box in Boston

Boston officials on Tuesday said the statewide Massachusetts 911 system was down.  (Boston Fire Department)

"9-1-1 is currently down statewide. If you experience an emergency please pull a fire box," the Boston Police Department said. "If you need assistance, please reach out to your local Boston Police District Station."

The department said it will patrol with blue lights activated for high visibility. 

"The current 911 system is down statewide, if you have an emergency and need assistance pull your nearest Fire Box, or call the Boston Fire Department at 617-343-2880," the Boston Fire Department posted on X. "You can also get assistance by going to your nearest Firehouse."

911 call center in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Boston Police Department announced the 911 outage on Tuesday.  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Brockton Fire Department said there was a "Major 911 outage in Massachusetts. It urged those needing the fire department to pull the alarm from the nearest fire box or call the department for services."

The cause of the disruption has not been determined. 

