Alabama

Mass shooting in Alabama leaves 4 dead, at least 21 others wounded, no arrests made: police

Birmingham Police have reached out to the FBI and ATF for assistance

Four people were killed and at least 21 others were wounded in a mass shooting Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama.

Two men and a woman were killed at the scene in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area near the University of Alabama at Birmingham, while a fourth victim died at the university's hospital, Birmingham Police told AL.com.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m., Officer Truman Fitzgerald told the outlet.

Police siren

Four people were killed and at least 21 others were wounded in a mass shooting Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported eight victims to the hospital, and police said four of those victims sustained life-threatening wounds.

Many others also arrived at hospitals in private vehicles.

Police tape at a crime scene

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say multiple gunmen are believed to be responsible for the shooting. No suspects have been taken into custody.

"Rest assured, we are going to do everything we possibly can to uncover, identify and hunt down whoever was responsible for preying on our people," Fitzgerald told AL.com.

Police tape

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area.

Streets have been blocked off in the area as police continue to investigate.

Fitzgerald said police have reached out to the FBI and ATF for assistance.