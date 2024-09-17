Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Alabama woman’s 18-year odyssey on the run ends with her arrest on 88 outstanding warrants

Linda Adams Cartee had warrants from 2006 to 2007, including 39 counts of issuing a worthless check

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
An Alabama woman is behind bars after 18 years on the run.

Authorities arrested 58-year-old Linda Adams Cartee on 88 outstanding warrants from 2006 and 2007, for failing to appear after allegedly writing "worthless checks."

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Cartee, of Trinity, was taken into custody Tuesday morning on the warrants. 

Trinity is in the Decatur Metropolitan area and is about 40 miles from Huntsville.

Mugshot of Linda Adams Cartee

Linda Adams Cartee was arrested Tuesday on 88 outstanding warrants.  (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials told Fox News Digital that it's Fugitive Unit received a tip about a wanted subject.

Among the warrants were 39 counts of issuing a worthless check, and 49 counts of failing to appear for issuing a worthless check, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office vehicles

A woman wanted since 2006 was arrested on Tuesday morning after 18 years on the run. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Cartee was arrested and booked in the Morgan County Jail, where she is being held on a $133,900 bond.