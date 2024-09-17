Alabama woman’s 18-year odyssey on the run ends with her arrest on 88 outstanding warrants

An Alabama woman is behind bars after 18 years on the run.

Authorities arrested 58-year-old Linda Adams Cartee on 88 outstanding warrants from 2006 and 2007, for failing to appear after allegedly writing "worthless checks."

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Cartee, of Trinity, was taken into custody Tuesday morning on the warrants.

Trinity is in the Decatur Metropolitan area and is about 40 miles from Huntsville.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials told Fox News Digital that it's Fugitive Unit received a tip about a wanted subject.

Among the warrants were 39 counts of issuing a worthless check, and 49 counts of failing to appear for issuing a worthless check, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Cartee was arrested and booked in the Morgan County Jail, where she is being held on a $133,900 bond.