Maryland teenager charged with attempted murder after drug deal dispute, police say

A Salisbury, Maryland, teenager was arrested this week for attempted murder after allegedly firing off shots at a vehicle that drove off after a drug deal dispute, police said.

In a press release, the Wicomico Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of shots being fired on West Road in Salisbury on Tuesday, and when they arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot and a vehicle that had been shot.

Police did not release the 14-year-old’s name because of his age but are charging him as an adult.

The teenager has been charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a felony crime, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a loaded handgun.

Police processed the vehicle, and the occupant of the vehicle was interviewed.

The Criminal Investigation Division determined through its investigation that a drug deal took place at the location between a 14-year-old boy and the driver of the vehicle.

After a disagreement over the purchase of cocaine, the driver of the vehicle drove away.

Police said the 14-year-old then allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and fired four shots at the vehicle as it was driving away, striking it.

The driver of the vehicle, police added, was not struck.

Police located the 14-year-old at a home on Shawnee Avenue on Thursday and took him into custody.

Police conducted a search of the home and located a handgun in 20-year-old Nas’ir La’marr Brummell’s room, who, according to police, is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous criminal conviction and because he is under the age of 21.

Police also located drug paraphernalia affiliated with the distribution of drugs.

He was held without bond and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Brummell told police the firearm was his, and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a loaded handgun, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and having a handgun.