Maryland deputy shot, killed while chasing fugitive; manhunt leads to suspect’s capture

A Maryland sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday night while attempting to capture a fugitive, authorities said.

Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, 41, spotted the suspect leaving an apartment complex in Pittsville and gave chase, the sheriff’s office said. While trying to apprehend the suspect, Hilliard was fatally shot.

Following an extensive manhunt, law enforcement captured the suspect. Authorities didn’t immediately name the suspect, who they said was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

An earlier alert from the sheriff’s office said a man named Austin Davidson was wanted for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting on Gumboro Road in Pittsville that same night. Davidson, who was considered armed and dangerous, was later located, according to the sheriff's office.

No further information was immediately available.

Hilliard, a 16-year law enforcement veteran, is survived by his wife and three children. He had just transferred back to patrol upon request, the sheriff’s office said.

"Brave men and women like Glenn Hilliard put their lives in danger every day to protect our families, and I am extremely grateful to them for keeping our communities safe," the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office remembered Hilliard as an "incredible human being."

"As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder," the agency said. "This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff’s Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him."

Hilliard would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next week.