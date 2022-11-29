Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland teen found sleeping with loaded AR-15 taken into custody after police enter bedroom

Officers in Hyattsville, Maryland not able to locate a serial number on rifle

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. 

Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. 

When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short barreled AR-15 style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. 

An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance.

The AR-15 a teenager in Maryland was found to be sleeping with.

The AR-15 a teenager in Maryland was found to be sleeping with. (Hyattsville Police Department)

The teen was taken into custody without any issues. 