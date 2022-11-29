Maryland teen found sleeping with loaded AR-15 taken into custody after police enter bedroom

Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home.

Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield.

When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short barreled AR-15 style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release.

An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance.

The teen was taken into custody without any issues.