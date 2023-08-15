Expand / Collapse search
Maryland special needs woman mocked, assaulted by group on Rockville bus: police

The victim was sitting on a bus in Rockville when the assault occurred

Andrea Vacchiano
A special needs woman in Maryland was brutally mocked and attacked by a group of three people on a Montgomery County bus, people say.

The 23-year-old woman — who has not been publicly identified by authorities — was sitting on a bus near East Gude Drive when the incident occurred on Thursday. A group of three people got on the bus at around 3 p.m. and began mocking her.

Rockville City Police Department told Fox News Digital that the group was made up of one woman and two men. At one point, the female suspect began striking the victim in the face before all three suspects fled the bus.

The victim's mother told FOX 5 DC that she has special needs. Pictures provided by the victim's family show her with a swollen left eye.

Rockville, Maryland victim with black eye

Pictures provided by the victim's family show her with a swollen left eye. (FOX 5 DC)

The victim was treated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service shortly after the incident. Police released descriptions of the suspects' appearances to help the public identify them.

"The female suspect was described as African American, thin build, long hair, wearing a dark-colored dress," the Rockville City Police Department said. "She was accompanied by two African American males, thin builds, both wearing dark gym clothing." 

Rockville, Maryland victim with injury

The victim was treated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service shortly after the incident. (FOX 5 DC)

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call authorities at 240-314-8938.

Rockville City Police Department is actively investigating the case. No additional details are available.

Rockville City Police Department exteriors

Rockville City Police Department is actively investigating the assault. (Google Maps)