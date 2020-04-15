Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Maryland police issue 'final warning' for resident getting mail without pants on amid coronavirus stay-at-home order

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A Maryland police department reminded residents on Tuesday to put on pants when leaving the house to get the mail amid a statewide stay-at-home order meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning,” Taneytown Police Department said on Facebook. The post has since been shared more than 3,000 times.

Taneytown is a small city of about 6,700 residents located in Carroll County, just about five miles south of the Pennsylvania border.

Maryland recorded at least 10,032 confirmed coronavirus cases, with at least 349 deaths by Wednesday, according to the state department of health. Of those infections, 262 were recorded in Caroll County.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30.