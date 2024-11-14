Texas couple accused of murdering man they shared a condo with, covering his body with rugs

A Texas man and woman are accused of stabbing a man to death after living in his condo with him.

Leo Moore and Haley Barber, both 20, have been charged with capital murder in the killing of Johnny Mac Ross Jr.

Moore and Barber, who reportedly had been living with Ross, allegedly killed him, wrapped him up with rugs and sheets, stole his car and then led police on a chase through the east Dallas suburb of Garland.

Garland police arrested the duo Monday afternoon after a chase, according to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

"It was several days. It does not appear that the stabbing occurred that morning," Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau told the outlet. "We’re working with the medical examiner to determine how long that person had been deceased."

Surveillance video shows the couple going in and out of the condo during the time period in which Ross was believed to be stabbed to death.

Neighbors said the couple lived in the condo with Ross, and that there had been a staunch odor coming from the home for a few days – a stink that got worse as the days passed.

One of the neighbors, Dillan Meadows, told FOX 4 that he'd heard unusually loud noises coming from the apartment. Other neighbors reiterated that sentiment.

"Last week, we heard them a couple of times getting into it," Meadows said.

Meadows spoke positively about Ross, someone he’d only known for six months.

"We used to go fishing all the time out back," Meadows said. "He used to come down, sit out there and fish with us. He used to bring us food, sit there on the grill. He was a really cool dude."

Others told FOX 4 there was high-risk activity associated with the condo.

"There’s still a lot more information that our detectives are trying to uncover," Barineau said.

Moore and Barber allegedly stole Ross' 2001 Mercedes before leading police on a chase. They are being held at the Garland Detention Center without bond.