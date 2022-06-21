Maryland middle school student, 13, arrested for bringing loaded ghost gun to classroom, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A middle school student in Maryland was arrested on Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to his middle school, police said.

Prince George’s County Police Department received a call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a "student with a gun" at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington, the department said. Officers arrived to find the 13-year-old student was in one of the middle school classrooms in possession of a loaded "non-serialized ghost gun," which he was carrying in his waistband, police said.

Police said one of the students reported that the boy had the gun after he showed it to his classmates earlier in the morning.

The student, whose name was not released given his age, was charged with multiple counts, including loaded handgun on person and dangerous weapon on school property.

In a letter to parents posted online, school principal Leatriz Covington said the property was placed on lockdown from 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. No one was injured.

"The safety of our students is our top priority," Covington wrote. "Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate. Discuss with your child the consequences, such as expulsion, for bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school."