McDonald's drive-thru armed robbery caught on video as Maryland police look to ID suspect

Investigators in Maryland have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a McDonald’s drive-thru window in the hope of identifying the suspect.

The incident at the fast-food restaurant in Gaithersburg, located about 23 miles outside Washington, D.C., happened just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The suspect, wearing a neon green jacket with reflectors and a face mask, walked up to the drive-thru and pulled a handgun on an employee working at the window, investigators said. He then demanded cash.

Surveillance video shows the man pointing a handgun at the employee as he reaches through the window. The employee appears to escape before the suspect snatches the cash register drawer and runs away. Police did not immediately say how much cash was taken from the restaurant.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspect or the armed robbery to call the department’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.