Maryland man arrested for allegedly knowingly transferring HIV to women

Police arrested a Maryland man Monday for allegedly knowingly transferring HIV to women he met on dating apps, a report said.

Rudolph Smith, 34, of Frederick, Md., was indicted on four counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other charges, Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. reported.

WORLD'S FIRST LIVING HIV-POSITIVE ORGAN DONOR SAYS SHE 'WANTED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE'

His arrest came after a 21-month long investigation that began after a tip.

Several women have been identified and contacted, but it is unclear how many alleged victims there are.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police contacted several victims before bringing the case to a grand jury, WJZ in Baltimore reported.