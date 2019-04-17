Expand / Collapse search
Maryland man arrested for allegedly knowingly transferring HIV to women

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Rudolph Smith was arrested on four counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and knowing transfer of HIV prohibited.

Rudolph Smith was arrested on four counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and knowing transfer of HIV prohibited. (Frederick Police )

Police arrested a Maryland man Monday for allegedly knowingly transferring HIV to women he met on dating apps, a report said.

Rudolph Smith, 34, of Frederick, Md., was indicted on four counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other charges, Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. reported.

His arrest came after a 21-month long investigation that began after a tip.

Several women have been identified and contacted, but it is unclear how many alleged victims there are.

Police contacted several victims before bringing the case to a grand jury, WJZ in Baltimore reported.