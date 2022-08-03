Maryland Amtrak train hits flatbed truck trapped on tracks by traffic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Amtrak train has reportedly crashed into a truck in Maryland that had pulled onto the tracks.

"A traffic back up lead to a tractor trailer being on the railroad tracks at the time an Amtrak train was coming through," a spokesperson for the Frederick County Fire Department told Fox News Digital. "There was nowhere for the tractor trailer to go. Train struck rear passenger side of the trailer causing it to be pushed into a passenger truck. The passenger truck was then pushed into the building."

The spokesperson added that one adult male, the driver of the truck, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

"All 140 passengers of the Amtrak, the driver of the tractor trailer, and the passenger of the passenger truck refused transport," the statement said.

WRC-TV Reporter Tom Lynch also posted a photo of the crash and said the truck was carrying construction equipment in Brunswick, Maryland.

Twitter user Sean Emerson, a passenger on the train, posted a photo from the scene on social media.

"Onboard the Amtrak Capitol Limited and a flatbed truck pulled in front of the train at Brunswick," Emerson said. "Felt the lurch and smelled the emergency brakes. I think we’ll be here for a while."

Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Capitol Limited Train 29, which departed Washington (WAS) on 8/3, is stopped west of Rockville (RKV) due to a vehicle incident on the tracks ahead," a Twitter account for the train service posted. "We will provide updates as information becomes available."

Emerson later posted that the train was moving again and traveling through Harper's Ferry, West Virginia.

"The locomotive and train sustained superficial damage only and we were cleared to proceed by Amtrak and CSX," Emerson said. "Train beats truck."