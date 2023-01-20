Maryland 18-year-old charged with murdering 8-year-old brother after he traded puppy for shotgun: report

A young Maryland man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his 8-year-old brother traded a puppy for the shotgun used in the crime, a report says.

Devin Wilson, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first degree murder following the Dec. 30 death of Dylan King, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, with police saying that they found King "suffering from trauma sustained by a firearm" after responding to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury Street. King later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Charging documents citing Wilson’s stepfather said Devin recently expressed an interest in shooting guns and was taken to a gun range for his 18th birthday, WBFF reports.

Wilson’s stepfather also told police that the 18-year-old traded a puppy for the shotgun used in the shooting, according to WBFF.

The station, citing the documents, reported that Wilson was alone watching his four younger siblings the night of the shooting and first called his mother to come home because King had been struck.

Wilson also told his father that King accidentally shot himself, WBFF reported, but police, though an investigation, say they determined Wilson to be the shooter.