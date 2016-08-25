Marines say 2 men didn't help raise 1st flag at Iwo Jima

The Marine Corps says it misidentified two of the servicemen who helped raise the first U.S. flag at Iwo Jima during World War II.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Marines said two men long thought to have participated in the first flag-raising on Feb. 23, 1945, had been nearby but hadn't raised the flag.

Although the accomplishment gave hope to troops engaged in the long battle, it was overshadowed by the raising of a larger flag that became an iconic image of the war. Two months ago, the Marines announced the misidentification of one of the two men who raised that flag.

The Marines now say Pfc. Louis C. Charlo and Pfc. James R. Michels weren't among the men who raised the first flag atop Mount Suribachi.