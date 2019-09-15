Expand / Collapse search
Published

Abandoned SUV in Texas had 1,127 pounds of marijuana inside, driver left wallet in vehicle, sheriff's office says

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
This driver may have fled the scene, but left a very, very important clue behind for authorities.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office in Texas said on Facebook that deputies were conducting an operation with U.S. Border Patrol agents near Highway 90 when they recovered approximately 1,127 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana was packaged and stacked from floor to ceiling inside the SUV in the county located along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Photos released by the sheriff's office showed the rear of the vehicle stuffed with the packages of marijuana.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents in the recovery of 1,127 pounds of marijuana from an abandoned SUV early Saturday.

But while the driver was nowhere to be found, police said he did leave something important behind -- his identification.

The marijuana was found in an abandoned vehicle near Highway 90 in Brewster County, Texas.

"The driver left the scene before he could meet our friendly deputies and agents, but left his wallet in the vehicle," the sheriff's office said. "We would really like to return it."

"#lostandfound #yourIDishere," the sheriff's office added.

The driver abandoned the vehicle with 1,127 pounds of marijuana, but left his wallet and ID inside, according to police.

Authorities said the case is currently under investigation.

