Manhunt underway after US Marshal deputy shot and killed in Houston

A manhunt is underway after a deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant in southeast Houston on Wednesday.

Houston Police said 56-year-old Robert Lee Davis, also known as Christopher Davis, is wanted in connection to the shooting and remains on the run.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesus Jesse Vargas was killed after being shot in the head while serving a warrant on a repeat offender.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Stella Road near the 610 South Loop at about 11:30 a.m.

Vargas and his partner were serving a warrant on the offender in the parking lot, and when they approached the fugitive’s vehicle, he reportedly opened fire and fled the scene.

Vargas was working as a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Officials said Vargas was shot in the head.

Vargas was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vargas was a 17-year veteran of the force and leaves behind a wife and three children, authorities said.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen posted on X that his department is aiding in the search for the suspect.

"We are praying for the officer shot while serving a warrant this morning," Rosen wrote. "Please keep this officer and his family in your prayers!!!! I have deputies attached to this task force who are out searching for the suspect with our other law enforcement partners!"

Davis was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Houston Police Department of Houston Crime Stoppers.