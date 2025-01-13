Expand / Collapse search
US Border Patrol reportedly captures Russian mercenary carrying drone, 2 passports and $4K

Timur Praliev of Kazakhstan reportedly told investigators he was a member of the Wagner Group

Chechen commander announces integration of Wagner troops to regional army Video

Chechen commander announces integration of Wagner troops to regional army

Major-General Apti Alaudinov, commander in the Chechen Akhmat Special Forces, introduces for Wagner leader Ratibor, who will head up a division of 3000 former Wagner troops. (Courtesy: East2West)

A Russian mercenary was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents earlier this month after he illegally entered the U.S. near Roma, Texas, according to reports.

ValleyCentral.com in Harlingen, Texas reported that agents encountered Timur Praliev after he crossed the Rio Grande into Texas, carrying two passports and $4,000 on Jan. 4, 2025. He was ultimately arrested.

A criminal complaint acquired by the station shows that Praliev was questioned about his citizenship during the encounter and stated he was a citizen of Kazakhstan.

Another court document shows Praliev appeared in court last Tuesday with counsel and entered a guilty plea of knowingly and unlawfully entering the U.S. at a place other than as designated by immigration officers.

PUTIN VOWS TO DEFEND RUSSIA AGAINST ARMED REBELLION LED BY MERCENARY CHIEF: ‘THEY WILL ANSWER FOR IT’

Border Patrol agent uniform

The FBI is among the agencies investigating the reported assault on the female Border Patrol agent of the Tucson Sector. (Getty Images)

During the court hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda McColgan reportedly told the judge Praliev was also in possession of a drone in his backpack when he crossed into the U.S.

She added that when questioned, Praliev admitted to being a member of the Wagner Group.

The judge presiding over the case ruled Praliev was guilty as charged and ordered a term of imprisonment plus a special assessment of $10.

WAGNER GROUP: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT RUSSIAN MERCENARY GROUP IN UKRAINE

Wagner Group Russia

Cadets of a military academy fire a salute during the funeral of Dmitry Menshikov, a mercenary for the private Russian military company Wagner Group, killed during the military conflict in Ukraine, in the Alley of Heroes at a cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 24, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak (REUTERS/Igor Russak)

The station reported that when Praliev was asked if he had anything to say, he responded, "Nyet."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for more information on the matter.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Treasury designated the Wagner group as a significant transnational criminal organization, which resulted in sanctions against the group and its supported network across multiple continents.

The Wagner Group has operated across several regions, including the Middle East, Africa and Venezuela, and has long caused "no end of problems for U.S. policymakers."

TIMELINE OF WAGNER MERCENARY GROUP'S STANDOFF THAT SHOOK PUTIN'S RUSSIA

mercenary ukraine fighting

In this handout photo taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service Saturday, May 20, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group military company speaks holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Prigozhin claims his forces have taken control of the city of Bakhmut after the longest and most grinding battle of the Russia-Ukraine war, but Ukrainian defense officials have denied it. In a video posted on Telegram, Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control at about midday Saturday. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Since its inception in 2014, the group has been considered a proxy group of the Russian state abroad, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The group rose to prominence during the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The group currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts, according to U.S. officials. 

Wagner has increasingly leaned on recruitment from prisons, which often include trained military veterans. U.S. intelligence has indicated previously that the Russian Defense Ministry has "reservations" about Wagner’s recruiting methods, but the group will continue to find fresh troops in prisons.

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

