Manhunt in police officer's slaying comes to violent end

The manhunt for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer has come to a violent end.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jorge Zambrano was shot to death Sunday evening at a duplex in Oxford after exchanging gunfire with police and wounding a state trooper. The trooper is an 18-year veteran and former U.S. Navy Seal. He's expected to survive.

Officials say the manhunt ended nearly 18 hours after Zambrano fatally shot Officer Ronald Tarentino during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Auburn.

The 42-year-old Tarentino was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had been with the Auburn police force for two years, and before that worked with the Leicester Police Department in his hometown. He leaves behind a wife and three children.