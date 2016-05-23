Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt in police officer's slaying comes to violent end

By | Associated Press
    This undated identification photo released by the Massachusetts State Police shows Jorge Zambrano, killed Sunday, May 22, 2016, during an exchange of gunfire with police at an apartment building in Oxford, Mass. Zambrano had been suspected in the shooting death of Auburn, Mass., Police Officer Ronald Tarentino during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. (Massachusetts State Police via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis reads a statement about Auburn police Officer Ronald Tarentino who was was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Auburn, Mass., Sunday, May 22, 2016. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr., right, joins Sluckis at the briefing. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram &amp; Gazette via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT (The Associated Press)

AUBURN, Mass. – The manhunt for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer has come to a violent end.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jorge Zambrano was shot to death Sunday evening at a duplex in Oxford after exchanging gunfire with police and wounding a state trooper. The trooper is an 18-year veteran and former U.S. Navy Seal. He's expected to survive.

Officials say the manhunt ended nearly 18 hours after Zambrano fatally shot Officer Ronald Tarentino during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Auburn.

The 42-year-old Tarentino was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had been with the Auburn police force for two years, and before that worked with the Leicester Police Department in his hometown. He leaves behind a wife and three children.