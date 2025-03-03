Man who wore diamond watch to Lakers game sues arena, claims he was assaulted and robbed in restroom

A man who attended a Los Angeles Lakers game last year said in a lawsuit that he was mugged in a restroom inside an arena after his attackers harassed him about his diamond watch and chains.

The lawsuit brought by Efren Graves against AEG-Crypto.com Arena alleges battery, assault, premises liability and general negligence, Fox Los Angeles reported. Graves was at the Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 24, 2024, when he tried to use a restroom close to his courtside seats where he and his daughter were seated.

Arena staffers allegedly told Grave he couldn't use that restroom because it was being used by an unidentified "celebrity."

Grave then went to an upstairs restroom. While washing his hands, three men inside allegedly began harassing him about his jewelry before he was struck on the head and assaulted while trying to leave the restroom, the suit states.

The lawsuit said Grave was robbed but doesn't specify what was taken.

Grave screamed for help, but security personnel were distracted by the game and not paying attention, the lawsuit said.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies, 128-123.

Fox News Digital has reached out to AEG for comment.