Los Angeles

Man who wore diamond watch to Lakers game sues arena, claims he was assaulted and robbed in restroom

Plaintiff says he was robbed in upstairs restroom after being denied entry to one near his courtside seats

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A man who attended a Los Angeles Lakers game last year said in a lawsuit that he was mugged in a restroom inside an arena after his attackers harassed him about his diamond watch and chains.

The lawsuit brought by Efren Graves against AEG-Crypto.com Arena alleges battery, assault, premises liability and general negligence, Fox Los Angeles reported. Graves was at the Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 24, 2024, when he tried to use a restroom close to his courtside seats where he and his daughter were seated.

An exterior view of Crypto.com Arena

A fan is suing the arena after alleging he was robbed in a restroom at the venue. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Arena staffers allegedly told Grave he couldn't use that restroom because it was being used by an unidentified "celebrity."

Grave then went to an upstairs restroom. While washing his hands, three men inside allegedly began harassing him about his jewelry before he was struck on the head and assaulted while trying to leave the restroom, the suit states. 

Lakers logo on court

The Los Angeles Lakers logo at midcourt Crypto.com Arena (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The lawsuit said Grave was robbed but doesn't specify what was taken. 

Grave screamed for help, but security personnel were distracted by the game and not paying attention, the lawsuit said. 

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies, 128-123. 

LeBron James goes for the basket

Lakers forward LeBron James goes up for a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Fox News Digital has reached out to AEG for comment. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.