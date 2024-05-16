Man wanted in Clark College stabbing that left woman with neck wound

A man is wanted in Washington state after authorities say he stabbed a woman in the neck on the Clark College campus on Tuesday.

The woman told responding officers that she was sitting outside the Archer building on campus when an unknown man approached her screaming for help, the Vancouver Police Department said.

She said that she thought the man had punched her, but saw blood and realized she had been stabbed, according to police.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect had fled on foot and was last seen heading northbound toward Water Works Park. The college was put on a temporary lockdown but police were unable to locate the suspect.

Police released surveillance images of a man who appeared to be running away. The suspect was described as a man who is East Asian or Middle Eastern, between 30 and 40 years old, with a beard and medium build.

One student said she was concerned following the incident.

"If I want to take a walk at some point in the night, or even during the day now, I can’t, because I have to be worried about people like this guy," Bailey Miccichi, a student at Clark College, told KATU-TV.

Police said that a man matching the suspect’s description was also involved in an incident that occurred Monday in one of the college parking lots.

In that case, a man approached a woman who was sitting inside her car and tried to speak with her. When she opened the driver’s side door, the man pulled on the door and tried to enter the vehicle. The man, however, ran away when the woman screamed.