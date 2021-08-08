Man operating unregistered meat van sought by police

Try to avoid buying mystery meat.

A town in Massachusetts is looking for a man who is allegedly going to door-to-door and trying to sell meat from his van. While authorities have said there’s currently no evidence of anything "nefarious" going on, they’re still asking residents to report any sightings of this mystery meat man.

The Westfield Detective Bureau posted photos of the meat man on its Facebook page. In the images, the unidentified individual can be seen approaching a house’s door at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

His van, which is supposedly full of meat, is parked nearby on the street. Aside from an American flag printed on the side, it doesn’t have any other visible markings.

According to WWLP, a resident said that the man made him the following offer: "Hey man, how are you doing? Quick question, sorry to bother ya, I just finished up my, my deliveries for the day in Westfield, I got some extra orders. Want any steak half price? I got like filets, strips, like 4 for $5 a cut."

On Facebook, the Westfield Detective Bureau wrote, "The department has been made aware that an individual in a white van with a USA flag on the side has been in various neighborhoods, knocking on random people's doors, trying to sell discounted meat. He is not registered with the city or this department to do so."

The post continues, "By all accounts, it appears as though he is literally selling discounted meat and there does not appear to be anything nefarious going on at this time."