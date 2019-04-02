Man steals ambulance, rams into several vehicles in North Carolina parking lot, stunning video shows

Authorities in North Carolina arrested a man Monday after a wild parking lot scene in which a stolen ambulance crashed into several vehicles -- a stunning episode that was caught on video.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told FOX46 the incident happened around noon in the parking lot of a business in southeast Charlotte.

Paramedics from the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency, also known as Medic, had responded to a call about a half hour earlier and were treating a patient when a person suddenly approached the vehicle and got inside.

NIPSEY HUSSLE SHOOTING SUSPECT ID'D BY LOS ANGELES POLICE; SEARCH UNDERWAY

The crew was able to get out of the ambulance before the man took off in the stolen vehicle. He traveled across the parking lot before crashing into several vehicles.

In a video obtained by FOX46, a woman can be heard reacting as the ambulance strikes the parked vehicles.

"Oh my God! I cannot believe what we're watching!" the woman can be heard saying.

DRIVER, 28, CHARGED WITH DUI; VEHICLE WAS MISSING WHEEL, HAD MARGARITA DRINK IN CUP HOLDER, POLICE SAY

No one was injured during the incident, but several vehicles were damaged.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The man can then be seen running away from the ambulance as police arrive. Officers eventually surrounded the man and took him into custody.

Authorities have not yet identified the man or announced what charges he may face in connection with the incident. A possible motive for the brief, destructive joyride was also not clear.