Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Man shot in head in Los Angeles' Hollywood tourist district: police

Los Angeles police are searching for the suspects

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
China has been ‘dog walking’ the US: Dan Bongino Video

China has been ‘dog walking’ the US: Dan Bongino

‘Unfiltered’ host Dan Bongino joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to weigh in on the ongoing fallout stemming from the leaked Pentagon documents.

A man in Los Angeles was shot in the head in the Hollywood tourist district after allegedly intervening in an altercation on Friday night, police say.

The victim reportedly tried to intercede in a fight between a man and a woman at 7:37 p.m. on Friday. The pair was outside the Ovation Hollywood shopping center.

When the victim intervened in the dispute, the male suspect swiftly brandished a gun and shot the man in the head.

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) official told Fox News Digital that the victim may have been a good Samaritan, but that is not confirmed. It is also not confirmed if the victim had any relationship with the suspects.

CALIFORNIA DOG NAMED PLATINUM, A SILVER CHIHUAHUA, HAS HAD A TOUGH ROAD, NEEDS A FOREVER HOME

The victim apparently tried to intervene in a fight between a man and a woman at 7:37 p.m. on Friday in Hollywood's tourist district.

The victim apparently tried to intervene in a fight between a man and a woman at 7:37 p.m. on Friday in Hollywood's tourist district. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

The victim was able to stumble away from the scene towards a subway station entrance, but soon collapsed. Both the female and the man suspect fled on foot.

The man's injuries were non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER FILLS IN NEIGHBORHOOD POTHOLE HIMSELF AFTER 'WAITING' FOR THREE WEEKS: 'THIS IS CRAZY'

The victim managed to stumble away from the scene towards a subway station entrance, but collapsed before being taken to a hospital.

The victim managed to stumble away from the scene towards a subway station entrance, but collapsed before being taken to a hospital. (Google Maps)

The Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No other details are available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP